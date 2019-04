The 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 will witness two three-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: April 03 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST, Toss at 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Follow live coverage of the match HERE.

TV Guide: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla and Star Sports Tamil.)

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV

Likely XIs:

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff.

CSK: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Head-to-head: In the previous 26 meetings, MI have won 14 times, to CSK's 12.