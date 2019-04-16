Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. Here are the live updates and live cricket score of KXIP vs RR IPL match.

Ravichandran Ashwin received widespread condemnation for infamously mankading Jos Buttler during the first KXIP-RR meeting of the season at Jaipur. And the KXIP skipper will be well aware of the stakes involved in tonight's match at Mohali.

KXIP are better placed in the table, in fifth with four wins and four defeats and will remain ahead of RR irrespective of tonight's result. But they can's afford any more slip up, the skipper will hope to salvage his personal stakes with true sporting performance.

For the visitors, Jos Buttler, the victim of mankading, has unfinished business. When Ashwin ran him out, he was in full flow. His departure left an underperforming Royals with a defeat. RR are at seventh with two wins from seven matches.

Besides, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will also need to counter Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, who was named in the Indian World Cup squad yesterday.

Expect a thriller!

9:18 PM IST: Shreyas Gopal completes his spell (0/31). Very good last over. Just four runs. KXIP-140/2 after 16 overs. 51 runs in the last four overs as KL Rahul (46 off 42) and David Miller (32 off 20) added 73 in 44 for the third wicket.

9:14 PM IST: A four off the first ball and fifty-run stand between KL Rahul and David Miller in 32 balls. Rahul finds the fine leg boundary with an adventurous scoop shot. A single then David Miller dispatches the full toss over deep mid-wicket boundary. A single, then Rahul makes some room and lofts it over point. A double and 20 runs from Jaydeb Unadkat's third over. KXIP-136/2 after 15 overs.

9:09 PM IST IST: Huge over for Punjab. 19 runs from Ish Sodhi's last over. His figures - 1/41. KL Rahul hits the third ball for a six, a single then David Miller middles and another six. KXIP-116/2 after 14 overs.

9:01 PM IST: David Miller also gets his first boundary, courtesy a controlled sweep shot off the second ball. Shreyas Gopal leaks eight runs from the over. KXIP-97/2 after 13 overs. Time out.

8:58 PM IST: KL Rahul hits his first boundary, in the 12th over. He hits the short delivery through mid-off. Eightr runs from Jaydev Unadkat's second over. KXIP-89/2 after 12 overs.

8:51 PM IST: Ish Sodhi on with his third over. Another busy one. A double off the first ball as KL Rahul plays it to mid-wicket. Four more singles as Sodhi concedes six runs. KXIP-81/2 after 11 overs.

8:48 PM IST: Busy over from Shreyas Gopal. Five singles and a double. KXIP-75/2 after 10 overs. World Cup-bound KL Rahul is playing a subdues innings. Yet to hit a boundary. He is unbeaten on 13 off 23.

8:43 PM IST: Ish Sodhi strikes in his second over. Gets rid of attacking Mayank Agarwal, caught at long-on by Jofra Archer. Good catch. FoW-67/2 (8.4 Over). David Miller is the new man. Miller was drafted into the playing XI tonight in the last minute as a replacement for Moises Henriques, who injured himself while warming up. Five runs from the over. KXIP-68/2 after nine overs.

8:36 PM IST: Mayank Agarwal takes on Shreyas Gopal. He hits a four and a six off the third and fourth balls respectively. 13 runs from Gopal's first over. KXIP-63/1 after eight overs. Time out.

8:32 PM IST: Ish Sodhi on with his first over of IPL 2019. Mayank Agarwal hits the fourth ball for a six, straight over the bowler's head. 11 runs from the over. KXIP-50/1 after seven overs.

Jofra Archer in action against KXIP at Mohali. AP Photo.

8:28 PM IST: Jofra Archer on with his second over and he gets the big wicket of Chris Gayle just after conceding four byes. Caught behind. FoW-38/1 (5.4 Over). Gayle made 30 off 22. Mayank Agarwal joins his childhood friend KL Rahul in the centre. That's the end of power play. Five runs from the over. KXIP-39/1.

8:23 PM IST: Dhawal Kulkarni on with his third over. Chris Gayle hits the four ball for a four through point. Sublime timing. No need to run. Then he guides the next ball for a six, behind the wicket. He doesn't need to move for that. 13 runs from the over. KXIP-34/0 after five overs.

8:19 PM IST: Bowling change. Jofra Archer gets his first over. A single to KL to start the spell, a dot then Chris Gayle takes a single. And that's all from the over. Just two singles. KXIP-21/0 after four overs.

8:15 PM IST: Dhawal Kulkarni continues with his second over. Good start to the over. A single off the third ball as KL Rahul plays it to square leg. Chris Gayle hits the next ball for a four, thick outside edge. Five runs from the over. KXIP-19/0 after three overs.

8:10 PM IST: Gaylestorm is here. The Jamaican hits Jaydev Unadkat for back-to-back sixes, off the fourth and fifth deliveries. 12 runs from the over. KXIP-14/0 after two overs.

8:04 PM IST: Two singles from the first over. Good start from Dhawal Kulkarni, a single each to KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

7:38 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs, three changes each -

KXIP: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

RR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi

7:33 PM IST: Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first.

7:17 PM IST: Here's the biggest development of the day. Ignored Ambati Rayudu takes a subtle dig at Indian selectors, says he will watch the World Cup in 3D.

7:00 PM IST: Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy, KXIP spinner has been sidelined from the IPL due to a finger injury.

6:51 PM IST: Here are the Likely XIs -

KXIP: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, R Ashwin (c), Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin

RR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, K Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

6:48 PM IST: Head-to-head: In 18 IPL meetings, Rajasthan have won 10 while Punjab won eight. But at Mohali, it's three-three.

6:45 PM IST: Form guide from the last their respective last three outing -

KXIP: Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets, lost to Mumbai Indians by three wickets, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets

RR: Beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets, lost to Chennai Super Kings by four wickets, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets