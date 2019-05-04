Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Here are the live updates and live cricket score of DC Vs RR IPL match from Delhi.

2:58 PM IST: Likely XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Jagadeesha Suchith, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

2:50 PM IST: Form guide (latest first):

Delhi Capitals lost to Chennai Super Kings by 80 runs, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs, beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Rajasthan Royals beat SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets, beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets, lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

12:50 PM IST: What's at stakes?

Delhi are without Kagiso Rabada, this season's highest wicket-taker. But the hosts will take heart from the fact that they are in playoffs for the first time in seven years, and now is the time to consolidate their position in the final standings. A big win on will not only boost Delhi's morale after the 80-run hammering at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but it could also propel the side to the second position in the eight-team standings.

And up against them are a depleted Rajasthan. The Royals are mathematically still alive in the tournament with 11 points from 13 games. And their job now is to win the match and hope for the best. Because their chance of progressing to the next stage is heavily reliant on other results.

With Steve Smith having departed home for Cricket World Cup 2019 preparations, Ajinkya Rahane will return to captaincy duties. Ashton Turner, who made whole of Indian gasp during the ODIs, is expected to replace Smith in the playing eleven.

The departure of Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes has weakened Rajasthan's batting, putting more responsibility on the shoulders of Rahane, Sanju Samson and Liam Livingstone. But the team's bowling unit would be pumped up after the leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal's hat-trick in the rain-truncated match against already-eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore.