After a disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), India captain Virat Kohli will play his final match before the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

RCB are already out of the IPL 2019 playoffs reckoning, losing eight of the 13 matches played so far. In their previous outing, rain played the spoilsport to forced a no result against the visiting Rajasthan Royals at Bengaluru.

But Kohli will hope to finish the season with a win. RCB's early exit from the IPL 2019 could be a blessing in disguise for India as their captain and batting mainstay will have enough time to introspect and heal the bruised body.

Here's everything else you need to know about the match:

Match: 54th match of IPL 2019 between RCB and SRH

Date: May 4 (Saturday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST, Toss at 7:30 PM

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, JioTV

Likely XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

SunRisers Hyderabad: Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed

What happened last time these two teams met?

Well, that was something. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner hit hundreds to post a massive 231/2 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Then, Mohammad Nabi (4/11) and Sandeep Sharma (3/19) destroyed the visitors to set up a 118-run win.

Form guide (latest first):

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a no result against Rajasthan Royals, lost to Delhi Capitals by 16 runs, beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad lost to Mumbai Indians in the one-over eliminator, beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs, lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tim Southee.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem.