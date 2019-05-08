﻿
IPL 2019 Eliminator, DC Vs SRH: 'Nelson' Strikes As Ishant Sharma Lands Knockout Blow On Kane Williamson – WATCH

In the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, Ishant Sharma produced a yorker to dismiss Kane Williamson at the score of 111

08 May 2019
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
2019-05-08T21:58:13+0530

For those who believe in mythical aspects of cricket, one such thing happened as the 'Nelson' struck during the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

In the 16th over of the SRH innings, Ishant Sharma produced a yorker to dismiss Kane Williamson at the score of 111. The score is considered a bad omen for the batsman or the batting team as it resembles a wicket without bails, and many more, pertaining to superstitions.

Anyway. watch Ishant's beautiful yorker here:

SRH needed a good knock from the skipper, but the Kiwi managed only 28 off 27 balls.

It was Ishant's 12 wicket of IPL 2019, his second-best haul in a season. He produced figures of 2/34.

Delhi need 163 runs to play in the Qualifier 2 against Chennai Super Kings.

Ishant Sharma Kane Williamson Visakhapatnam Cricket - IPL Cricket Delhi Capitals SunRisers Hyderabad

