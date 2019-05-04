﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 04 May 2019
Local boy Ishant Sharma produced a blistering opening spell to help Delhi Capitals (DC) restrict Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 55/4 in 10 overs at Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Saturday.

Visiting captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss, and opted to bat first. But they failed to make the most of it as Ishant ran through the top-order with some incisive spell.

The right-arm pacer first dismissed Rahane in the second over, then got the better of Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror in the subsequent overs. His figures after three overs were 3/20.

Delhi are without Kagiso Rabada, this season's highest wicket-taker. But with Ishant producing the goods, Delhi will not miss the South African.

A win will help Delhi finish top two in the table.

