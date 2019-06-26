International Hockey Federation Gives Pakistan A Lifeline But Olympics Still in Doubt

After considering all the elements submitted by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on put an end to the disciplinary case against Pakistan for pulling out of the FIH Pro League in January this year.

FIH and PHF reached a settlement agreement to ensure hockey continues to grow in Pakistan, where the sport is fast losing ground to cricket.

This agreement consists of a settlement amount, with half of it to be invested by PHF in youth development and/or grassroots development activities in Pakistan within the next two years. These development funds will be monitored by the Asian Hockey Federation and reported to FIH with documentary evidence.

The other half shall be paid to FIH in three instalments until July 2020; in case the first instalment is not paid until , 2019, Pakistan may not enter the FIH Olympic qualifiers for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Commenting on the agreement, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH came to ’s proposal in view of protecting the development of the game in Pakistan, while making it clear that jeopardising one of our events cannot be accepted.

"Considering the circumstances, we think this is the best possible outcome and wish that Pakistan hockey will soon flourish again.”

The disciplinary case had been brought after Pakistan withdrew from the FIH Pro League on , after the competition had started.