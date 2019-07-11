﻿
Intercontinental Cup: Tajikistan Defeat Syria, Virtually Book A Final Berth

Second half goals from Barotov (46th) and Komron (67th) gave Tajikistan their win against Syria in the Intercontinental Cup, held in Ahmedabad.

PTI 11 July 2019
Although Syria dominated the first half, Tajikistan answered back after the interval.
Tajikistan beat Syria 2-0 to virtually book a berth in the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup football tournament at the EKA Arena on July 10.

Second half goals from Barotov (46th) and Komron (67th) gave Tajikistan their second consecutive win in the tournament after their 4-2 victory over hosts India on Sunday.

However, it was Syria who created a couple of goal scoring chances in the first half. A strike from a distance rattled the woodwork and that was closely followed by a thunderous header which was saved by Tajikistan custodian.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri Brace In Vain As India Suffer Defeat Against Tajikistan In Intercontinental Cup Opener

Despite their attacking domination in the first half, Syria did not have anything to show of as the half-time scoreline read 0-0.

Changing over, Komron scored a peach of a goal in the 46th minute when he knocked the ball upfront and took a shot from 30-yard out to send it directly into the left top corner of the net.

In the 67th minute, Barotov doubled Tajikistan's lead as he tapped home from close range.

Syria tried to reduce the deficit but could not produce a clear goal scoring chance.

