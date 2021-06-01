India's Tour Of England: Families Given Clearance To Join Cricketers In UK

Family members of both men and women Indian cricketers and support staff have been cleared by the United Kingdon government to accompany them on the tour of England. (More Cricket News)

The men's team will be on tour for close to four months, while the women are due to play one Test followed by three ODIs and three T20Is, starting June 16.

Virat Kohli & Co will first take on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 before a full series against England.

READ: ICC WTC Final, IND Vs ENG - Full Schedule

"The families will be on board the charter flight that will fly both the men's and women's squads, which will land on June 3 in London," reported ESPNcricinfo.

Also, the ICC on May 29 said that the WTC final had been given an exemption from standard Covid-19 protocols, despite the fact that the UK government had put India on the red list of countries. But the exemption is subject to the teams adhering to all guidelines put in place.

"As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test," the ICC said in a media release.

Currently, both squads are in Mumbai, where they are undergoing quarantine from May 19. Mumbai-based players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma entered joined their teammates on May 24.

Both the teams are expected to fly out on June 2 after all the playing and non-playing members return three negative RT-PCR results.

