Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday became the fifth Indian batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs.

He reached the milestone during the 1st ODI match against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Dhoni, 37, entered the match on 9,999 runs, but he took seven deliveries to off the mark and reached the landmark.

For the record, Dhoni already had 10,000 runs in ODIs, with 174 of those coming while playing for Asia XI.

He thus became the first batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs for India, after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

This was also first ODI fifty in more than a year. His previous half-century score came in December 2017 at Dharamsala against Sri Lanka.

India, however, lost the match by 34 runs.

He is also 12th on the list of all-time leading run scorers in the format. Among full-time wicketkeepers, he is second on the list of scorers, only behind Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (14234).

In 330 ODIs for India, he has now over 10,050 runs at an average of 49.75, including nine centuries and 67 fifties.