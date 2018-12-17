Prodigious opener Prithvi Shaw is likely to miss the entire Test series against Australia even as he continued to recuperate from the ankle injury he picked during the warm-up game.

It was heavily speculated that the teenager would be available for selection ahead of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which starts on December 26.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted to send the youngster back home with Mayank Agarwal as his possible replacement.

Last week, Shaw started training and was seen running with strapped ankle before the start of the fifth and final day of the first Test.

The teenager scored a century on debut against the West Indies in October and won the man-of-the-series award for his 134.

In the process, he became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut - followed by 70 and 33.

He was supposed to open the Indian innings with either KL Rahul or Murali Vijay in the opening Test Down Under.