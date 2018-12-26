WATCH: Vihari Hit By Nasty Cummins Bouncer Before Getting Out To Similar Delivery

﻿
Vihari and Agarwal posted 40 runs for the first wicket. Vihari faced 66 balls for his patient 8.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2018
Screengrab: Twitter (@cricketcomau)
2018-12-26T08:28:40+0530
India, electing to bat, started the Boxing Day Test on a confident note with the new opening pair, Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari providing a good foundation.

But Vihari was undone by a couple of nasty bouncers from Aussie quick Pat Cummins. First, in the 12.3 over, Cummins produced a snorter to hit Vihari at the helmet. The Indian opener needed lengthy medical attention. But he continued after team physio, Patrick Farhart cleared him.

Watch it hit:

Then, in the 18.5 over, Cummins set up Vihari with a similar delivery, caught at second slip by Aaron Finch.

Watch it here:

Vihari and Agarwal posted 40 runs for the first wicket. Vihari faced 66 balls for his patient 8.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is locked 1-1 after two matches. India won the opening Test in Adelaide, but the Aussies took the second in Perth.

