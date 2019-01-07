﻿
Family members of other cricketers were also seen celebrating with players and team staff in the ground.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 January 2019
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-01-07T12:13:20+0530

Despite the anti-climactic finish to an enthralling series, thanks to inclement weather in Sydney, Indian cricket team celebrated the history-making Test series win by taking a lap of honour on Monday at the iconic SCG.

During the on-field celebration captain, Virat Kohli was joined by wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood star is often seen supporting the Indian team and her husband from the stands, and her presence at SCG was not a surprise.

Watch the couple celebrating the moment here:

Family members of other cricketers were also seen celebrating with players and team staff in the ground.

After India won the Adelaide and Melbourne Tests, the fifth and final Test at SCG ended in a draw as no play was possible on the last day due to continuous downpour. With that India clinched the series 2-1.

This was India's first Test series win in Australia.

