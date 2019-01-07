﻿
07 January 2019
AP Photo
2019-01-07T17:08:44+0530
India closed in on their maiden series win on Australian soil as rain played spoilsport once again with no play possible before Lunch on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia on Monday.

Covers have been on throughout the morning even though it has been light rainfall with dark clouds hovering over Sydney Cricket Ground.

As things stand, India have declared at 622 for 7 in their first innings while Australia were made to follow-on for the first time on home soil in 31 years after being bowled out for 300. The home team were 6 for no loss in their second innings.

Brief Scores: India 622/7 decl. Australia 300 and f/o 66/0.

(PTI)

