Indian Women's Hockey Team Begin Malaysia Tour With a 3-0 Victory Against Hosts

The Indian Wome's Hockey Team started their 5-match bilateral series against Malaysia on a high note as they beat the hosts 3-0 on Thursday.

Striker Vandana Katariya 's brace for India in the 17th and 60th minute and Lalremsiami's strike in the 38th minute guided India to a convincing victory.

Though it was Malaysia who got a head start with a penalty corner awarded to them in the 3rd minute of the match, it was well-saved by an experienced Savita guarding India's goalpost.

India shook off the initial nerves to make potential circle entries that would put pressure on the Malaysian defenders.

Young Lalremsiami's brave shot on goal in the 5th minute was saved. In the 7th minute Navneet Kaur attempted a shot on goal but was denied by an alert Malaysian goalkeeper. While India found an opportunity through a penalty corner awarded in the 9th minute, the shot went wide.

With the first quarter ending with a 0-0 stalemate, India made quick amends to an average start as they dented Malaysian defence with a powerful attack that led to a fine goal by experienced striker Vandana Katariya in the 17th minute.

The 1-0 lead brought confidence in the Indian set-up to surge ahead in their attack and the forward line went about taking their chances in the striking circle, attempting shots on goal one after the other. Though none converted, the pressure was mounting on Malaysian defenders.

India playing to good structure controlled the proceedings in the third quarter too. They kept the Malaysian attack in check and an under-pressure Malaysian defence gave away penalty corners after making infringements in the circle.

Though three back-to-back penalty corners awarded to India went in vain, India converted their second goal in the 38th minute via young striker Lalremsiami.

The 2-0 lead put India in a comfortable position ahead of the fourth quarter. The Indian team remained calm in their approach, played a disciplined game and did not allow errors in the final quarter.

They increased the lead to 3 -0 in the 60th minute via striker Vandana's goal with precision and ensured Malaysia didn't create scoring opportunities.

The second match of the series will be played on April 6th at 15:30 hours IST.

