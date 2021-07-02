July 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Indian Wells Tennis To Be Played From October 4 To 17

Indian Wells Tennis To Be Played From October 4 To 17

The tournament will feature prize money of $15.3 million with the men’s singles draw to include 56 players and 28 teams in doubles. The women’s draw will have 96 players in singles and 32 teams in doubles.

Associated Press (AP) 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:24 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Indian Wells Tennis To Be Played From October 4 To 17
The tournament draws upwards of 450,000 fans to Indian Wells which is located around 110 miles east of Los Angeles.
File Photo
Indian Wells Tennis To Be Played From October 4 To 17
outlookindia.com
2021-07-02T12:24:38+05:30

The BNP Paribas Open featuring the men's and women's combined tennis tours will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert after a 2 1/2-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. (More Sports News)

The tournament will feature prize money of $15.3 million, organizers said Thursday. The men’s draw will include 56 players in singles and 28 teams in doubles. The women’s draw will have 96 players in singles and 32 teams in doubles.

Fans will be required to show valid proof of full vaccination to enter Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Depending on COVID-19 conditions at the time, additional testing and mask mandates in certain seating areas may be required by the Riverside County health department and the state of California.

Players will be required to follow protocols set by the ATP and WTA tours.

Dominic Thiem won the men’s title and Bianca Andreescu was the women’s champion when the event was last played in March 2019.

The event never began last year after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Coachella Valley, where many players were already in the desert practicing.

The tournament typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans to Indian Wells, located 110 miles east of Los Angeles.

It is referred to as the “fifth slam” because of its popularity among the players and its stature, ranking points and prize money that place it one rung below tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments.

The two-week tournament will go back to its usual spot in March in 2022. (AP) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Disappointed On Being Overlooked For England Tour Wahab Riaz Says, "Not Given Up On T20 World Cup Dreams

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) California Tennis WTA Tour ATP ATP World Tour Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos