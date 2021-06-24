Indian Super League: ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Finland's Midfielder Joni Kauko Days After Euro Elimination

June 24, 2021
The 30-year-old midfielder will replace Spaniard Javi Hernandez in the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side.

PTI 24 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:00 pm
Finland's Joni Kauko hits the ball during the Euro 2020 championship Group B match against Russia at the Saint Petersburg stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool via AP
Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday announced the signing of Finland midfielder Joni Kauko, days after his national team was eliminated from the ongoing European Championships. (More Football News)

The addition will give the ISL side a big boost ahead of their AFC Cup group D campaign, starting in August.
"Kauko will be seen playing in a green-and-maroon jersey in the next season. ATK MB made an agreement with him on Thursday," the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who came in as a substitute in all Finland games with a total match time of 57 minutes, will replace Spaniard Javi Hernandez in the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side.

Finland finished with three points with an opening round win over Denmark.

