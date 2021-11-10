Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Indian Domestic Badminton Season To Begin Under New Format Next Month

The season will start in Chennai with the first tournament from December 16 to 22 followed by another Level 3 tournament in Hyderabad from December 24 to 30.

Indian Domestic Badminton Season To Begin Under New Format Next Month
Representative image: The last date of entry for the Chennai event is November 24, while for Hyderabad it is December 1. | Twitter

Indian Domestic Badminton Season To Begin Under New Format Next Month
2021-11-10T15:16:25+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 3:16 pm

The domestic badminton season is set to begin next month after a 20-month hiatus with back-to-back senior ranking Level 3 tournaments, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

The season will start in Chennai with the first tournament from December 16 to 22 followed by another Level 3 tournament in Hyderabad from December 24 to 30.

Both the events carry prize money of INR 10 lakh each and are a part of the national federation's new domestic format, which was approved in 2019 but couldn't be implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last date of entry for the Chennai event is November 24, while for Hyderabad it is December 1.

BAI secretary Ajay K Singhania said the domestic season will begin maintaining COVID-related protocols and all players will have to carry RTPCR negative reports.

"COVID disrupted not just sports but life in general, but we are very pleased to announce the resumption of the Indian domestic badminton season. We have some world-class players and all the players getting back on court is great news for the entire badminton fraternity," Singhania said in a statement.

The senior ranking tournaments are classified into three levels -- Level 3, BAI Series Badminton Tournament (6 in a year); Level 2, BAI Super Series Badminton Tournament (4 in a year); Level 1, BAI Premier Super Series Badminton Tournament (2 in a year).

With a mammoth prize pool of INR 2.2 crores for the entire domestic senior ranking tournaments, Level 3 category tournaments are the preliminary events carrying prize money of INR 10 lakh, while Level 2 tournaments, to be played twice, have a purse of INR 15 lakh each followed by a Premier tournament with prize money of INR 25 lakh.

These events will be followed by the Nationals, with a prize purse of INR 50 lakh.

Apart from being financially lucrative to the players, the aim of the format is to make the domestic circuit increasingly competitive by allowing more players to break into the main circuit.

PTI New Delhi Other Sports Badminton Badminton Association of India Sports
