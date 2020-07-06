Indian Boxer Amit Panghal Ranked No.1 In AIBA's Latest Rankings

Indian boxer and World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal has climbed up the leaderboard to first spot in the rankings released by Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA), after a gap of almost 18 months.

The last time AIBA had released the rankings was in January 2019, when MC Mary Kom attained the top spot of her 48kg weight category. The rankings of male boxers weren't released then.

Speaking to TOI, Panghal said, "It is a great feeling to know I'll be training as World Number 1. I'm grateful to everyone who has played a role in my career and growth."

In the rankings, Mary Kom is world no.3, behind North Korean Pang Chol-mi (1st) and Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu (2nd).

Asian silver-medallist Kavinder Bisht is ranked fourth in his 56kg category. Also, World silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) is at second spot.