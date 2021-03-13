India Women Vs South Africa Women, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 4th ODI Cricket Match

India women, playing their first series in a COVID-ravaged world, are in a dire situation. They trail South Africa Women 1-2 in the five-match ODI series and another defeat will seal their fate. So, it's now or never for Mithali Raj & Co. (More Cricket News)

The absence of power-hitters has been Indian women's bane for the longest time and they would expect all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma to up the ante at the back-end when they face South Africa in the must-win match in Lucknow.

Blown away in the series-opener, India had bounced back in style in the second ODI but Raj's side couldn't go the distance in the third game, going down narrowly by six runs via D/L method. The hosts were outclassed by an unbeaten 131-ball 132 by opener Lizelle Lee, who anchored South Africa's run-chase with consummate ease after India had posted a competitive 248 for 5.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: 4th ODI match between India Women and South Africa Women

Date: March 14 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Playing XIs in the last match:

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Squads:

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

