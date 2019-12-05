India Vs West Indies, T20 Cricket Series – Where To See Live Streaming

A new-look West Indies side under Kieron Pollard play India in the first of the three-match T20 series in Hyderabad on Friday. Live streaming of the India vs West Indies match will be available online from 7 PM IST.

India will be led by Virat Kohli. He too will have a young but extremely talented team at his disposal. India will be without veteran stars Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. With the T20 World Cup less than a year away and IPL auctions looming large, the series will be a great opportunity for both Indian and West Indian players to showcase their talent in the shortest format of the game.

The Caribbeans will be without Chris Gayle, Andre Russell or Carlos Brathwaite but they have plenty of talented players in the team. The likes of Fabian Allen and Brandon King will be the ones to look out for. King was the highest scorer of the Caribbean Premier League in 2019.

Sanju Samson will be waiting for his opportunity to strike but Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be India's first-choice openers. In the absence of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have a great opportunity to impress the selectors again.

West Indies legend Brian Lara and former England superstar Kevin Pietersen will be among the commentators.