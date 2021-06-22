Live, WTC Final 2021, New Zealand Vs India, Day 5: Start Delayed Due To Rain

The webpages showing weather forecast for Southampton must have secured the biggest pageviews in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship final 2021. Day 4 on Monday was a complete washout and two full days have been lost to the elements so far. This WTC final has a reserve day and that will surely come into play on Wednesday. That means a maximum of 196 overs will be available to decide an outright winner. Given the degree of difficulty for batting on a seaming wicket, a result is not impossible in this monumental New Zealand vs India match at the Hampshire Bowl. The contest so far has been dominated by the fast bowlers. Kyle Jamieson, claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests to help the Kiwis seize the initiative on Day 3 on Sunday. India were all out for 217 without an individual 50. Much will depend on the Indian pace troika of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to deliver. The Kiwis (101 for 2) have lost their openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54). Ishant and Ravichandran Ashwin took the wickets at the fag end of Day 3. There are chances of light showers today and Wednesday will be by and large sunny. In case there is no result at the end of the sixth day, India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners. Follow live cricket scores of NZ vs IND, Day 5 here.

(Live scorecard | Live streaming | News)

3:45 PM IST: It's 4:00 PM IST start.

3:27 PM IST: Rain has stopped.

2:59 PM IST: Then, the start is delayed.

2:37 PM IST: Rumour is, play will start on time. Then, some droplets...





For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine