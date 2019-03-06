WATCH: MS Dhoni Gives India Teammates A Hummer Ride In Ranchi

Remember visiting New Zealand cricketers' reaction when they saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni driving his Hummer instead of boarding Indian team bus in 2016.
Remember when Dhoni drove to the ground with his Hummer and NZ players were left in awe ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. Look at Ross’s face. Mass pic.twitter.com/6JpE1AdWEY— Naveen (@ImNsamy) March 6, 2019
On Wednesday, Dhoni again opted to drive his Hummer, but this time the former Indian captain gave his teammates a ride.
Watch it here:
View this post on Instagram
.@msdhoni is off in style with Rishabh Pant & Kedar Jadav!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) March 6, 2019
Video Courtesy : @sohansingh18#TeamIndia #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/DNMU1SUuSL
Dhoni is known for his collection of importted cars and bikes.
On the teams' arrival at Ranchi airport, the 37-year-old was given a grand reception by the local fans.
Watch it here:
Ranchi - Look who's here - @msdhoni ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yH9vPG6vQY— BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2019
The third ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Ranchi on Friday.
India lead the five-match series 2-0 with wins at Hyderabad and Nagpur.
