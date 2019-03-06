﻿
WATCH: MS Dhoni Gives India Teammates A Hummer Ride In Ranchi

The third ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Ranchi on Friday

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2019
Screengrab: Instagram
2019-03-06T20:18:00+0530
Remember visiting New Zealand cricketers' reaction when they saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni driving his Hummer instead of boarding Indian team bus in 2016.

On Wednesday, Dhoni again opted to drive his Hummer, but this time the former Indian captain gave his teammates a ride.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam7) on Mar 6, 2019 at 2:02am PST

Dhoni is known for his collection of importted cars and bikes.

On the teams' arrival at Ranchi airport, the 37-year-old was given a grand reception by the local fans.

Watch it here:

The third ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Ranchi on Friday.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 with wins at Hyderabad and Nagpur.

