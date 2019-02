Mahendra Singh Dhoni is already one of the oldest players in international cricket. And at 37, the retirement is nigh. But the former India captain is all but to

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who famously led India to the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 triumph way back in 2007, might have played his last T20I game.

The 37-year-old scored 40 off 23 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes in the second and final T20I match against Australia at Bengaluru on Sunday. He stitched a 100-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 72 off 38 to help India post 190/4.

But it proved insufficient as India lost the match by seven wickets with Glenn Maxwell hitting an unbeaten 113 off 55 balls. It meant that Aussies won their T20I bilateral series win against India.

Dhoni will be a constant in the five-match ODI series against Australia, which will be India's final preparation for the 2019 World Cup in the summer. And fans believe that Dhoni will retire after the mega-event in England and Wales. Majority of those fans will hope to see the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman to continue till the next World T20.

With no T20I fixtures in the near fixture, the match against Australia could have been his final match for India in the shortest format of the game.

He, however, will continue to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL starts on March 23. He is expected to lead defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season's first match against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dhoni has played 98 T20Is, scoring 1617 runs with two fifties. Only two players have played more T20I matches than him – Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (111 for Pak and ICC) and Sahid Afridi (for Pak and ICC).