India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Adelaide, Day 1: Bowlers Hold Key With Pink Ball

Having never lost a day-night Test match, Australia will start as overwhelming favourites in the first Test in Adelaide from . Australia have participated in seven day-night Tests out of the 14 played overall. Five of their wins have come at the beautiful Adelaide Oval. India won their only pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last year but Australia's bowling attack will pose a formidable challenge to Virat Kohli's batsmen. India, who for the first time won a Test series Down Under the last time Kohli's team toured Australia two years ago, will have a lot of reputation to defend and some catch up to do in the ICC World Test Championship. Follow live cricket scores of India vs Australia here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | NEWS)

8:03 AM IST: Here's a look at India's playing XI once again:

Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India are in third place in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings with 114 rating points, whilst Australia top the rankings with 116.46 rating points. New Zealand follow closely in second with 116.37 rating points. New Zealand are very close to reaching the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021 after securing back-to-back innings victories against the West Indies. India will feel the pressure as the race to the World Test Championship final heats up.

Australia and India will feature in a four-Test series as the hosts look to build on their narrow lead at the top of the table. If New Zealand overcome Pakistan 2-0 in the two-Test series which starts on , the Kiwis will finish on 420 points from five series.

That will leave India needing five wins or four wins and three draws out of their last eight Tests, which include facing Australia away and hosting England for a four-Test series at home beginning in .

Depending on how India's series against Australia goes and New Zealand's series against Pakistan goes, Australia could build their lead at number one or make way for New Zealand at the top.

The first Test in Adelaide will be a battle between two competent bowling sides. The series win two years ago was engineered by the bowlers and India will go in with four specialist bowlers, three of them pacers.

The onus will be on the batsmen on either side and with the pink ball known to play tricks unlike the red or white, there will be difficult sessions to negotiate especially when the sets.

"The pace of the red ball stays the same throughout the day. With the pink ball, the pace changes completely in those 40-50 minutes. Of course, the new ball moves a little for a while, but it gets easy to bat after that.

"Then the twilight period can be challenging because the pace of the ball increases. Both off the wicket and in the air," said India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The challenge is clear.

