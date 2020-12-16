India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh Marries Illi Najwa Saddique, Niece Of Malaysian Minister

After years of courtship, India national hockey captain Manpreet Singh Pawar married his Malaysian Illi Najwa Saddique on Wednesday in Mithapur village in Jalandhar, Punjab. (More Hockey News)

Manpreet, 28, had met Illi during the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2012. They were to wed before the Tokyo Olympics, but the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Indian Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Illi Saddique from Malaysia at Jalandhar today. A simple wedding ceremonies were performed at his place while Anand Karj took place at GTB Nagar Gurudwara âÂÂ¦@iepunjabâÂÂ©, âÂÂ¦@IndianExpressâÂÂ© pic.twitter.com/p7QRe0iX0V — Anju Agnihotri (@Anjuagnihotri1) December 16, 2020

It's reported that Najwa, 27, managed to obtain special permission from Malaysian authorities and India’s home affairs ministry for the wedding.

She is National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique’s niece.

According to reports, Manpreet donned a ceremonial Punjabi wedding suit complete with a turban, while Illi Najwa was resplendent in a Punjabi bridal costume.

Manpreet has been India’s captain since May 2017. The mercurial halfback has so far played 242 matches for India and scored 19 times.

