﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs Australia: India Players Wear Black Armbands As Mark Of Respect For Pulwama Victims

India Vs Australia: India Players Wear Black Armbands As Mark Of Respect For Pulwama Victims

The BCCI has already announced a move to scrap the IPL opening ceremony and will be donating close to Rs 15 crore for the families of the soldiers.

24 February 2019
India Vs Australia: India Players Wear Black Armbands As Mark Of Respect For Pulwama Victims
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
India Vs Australia: India Players Wear Black Armbands As Mark Of Respect For Pulwama Victims
outlookindia.com
2019-02-24T20:31:22+0530

Indian team Sunday wore black armbands as a mark of respect in the memory of the CRPF personnel, who were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Pulwama last week.

The BCCI has already announced a move to scrap the IPL opening ceremony and will be donating close to Rs 15 crore for the families of the soldiers.

"Our sincere condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. The Indian team is really shocked and sad about what happened," skipper Virat Kohli had expressed his condolences on the eve of the game.

There has been talks in some quarters about India boycotting the June 16 World Cup group league game against Pakistan and the skipper has said that the team will "abide by any decision that the government takes".

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss in the first Twenty20 International match at Visakhapatnam.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Pulwama terror attack India vs Australia Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 500 Runs Against A Team In T20Is
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters