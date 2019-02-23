On the eve of Sunday's series opener against Australia, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his brutal hitting prowess during a training session at Visakhapatnam.

Considering his recent form, Dhoni is expected to play a crucial role during the limited-overs series against the Aussies. India will play two T20Is and five ODIs against Australia.

In a World Cup year, the 37-year-old has risen like a phoenix and has played some match-winning knocks besides continuing with his brilliance behind the wickets.

On Saturday, he was seen belting it at the nets. Watch it here:

If that's a sign of things to come, then Indian fans are in a for a treat in this series.

During India's tour Down Under, Dhoni hit three back-to-back fifties against the Aussies to help India register their maiden ODI series in Australia.