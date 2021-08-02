India at Tokyo 2020, August 3 Schedule: India Vs Belgium In Men's Hockey Semifinal - Watch Live Streaming

August 02, 2021
In Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday, India's wrestling campaign starts with Sonam Malik. Watch them live

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:01 pm
The Indian men's hockey team will play Belgium in a Tokyo Olympics semifinal match on Tuesday. Watch IND vs BEL on live streaming.
All eyes on Tuesday will be on the Indian men's hockey team which will lock horns with world champion Belgium in a Tokyo Olympics semifinal match. The men's hockey team is playing an Olympic semifinal after the 1972 Munich Olympics. Although India won gold in the 1980 Moscow Games, there were no semifinals with the top two among six nations playing the final after a round-robin league. India's wrestling campaign starts on Tuesday with the prodigious Sonam Malik taking the mat in the 62 kg Round of 16. Sonam had beaten Sakshi Malik, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, to make the Indian squad for Tokyo 2020. Watch India's athletes on live streaming. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 2 RESULTS |NEWS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 12, August 3 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)

ATHLETICS

Women’s javelin throw qualification: Group A – Annu Rani – 5:50 AM IST

Men’s shot put qualification: Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 3:45 PM IST

HOCKEY

Men’s semi-final: India vs Belgium – 7:00 AM IST

WRESTLING

Women’s freestyle 62kg round of 16: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu - After 9 AM IST

Women’s freestyle 62kg quarter-final: If Sonam Malik qualifies

Women’s freestyle 62kg semi-final: If Sonam Malik qualifies

WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

