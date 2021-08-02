India at Tokyo 2020, August 2 Results: Indian Women's Hockey Team Creates History At Tokyo Olympics

August 02, 2021
In Tokyo 2020 on Monday, India's women's hockey team beat Australia 1-0 but the shooters failed again.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:35 pm
Goalkeeper Savita Punia played a big role in taking the Indian women's hockey team to the semifinals of Tokyo Olympics. India stunned Australia 1-0 in a quarterfinal match on Monday.
2021-08-02T20:35:09+05:30

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by entering the semifinal of Tokyo Olympics, the first time it ever has. Rani's team stunned heavyweights Australia by a 22nd Gurjit Kaur goal. Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and the defenders played well to keep the Australians at bay in a gritty display at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Monday. India play Argentina in the semifinals next on August 4. India's shooters ended on a disappointing note with Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar failing to qualify for the medal rounds. In track and field, sprinter Dutee Chand was a disappointment once again while Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the final of women's discuss. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 2 HIGHLIGHTS|NEWS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 11, August 2 full results:  

ATHLETICS

Women’s 200m: Heat 4 - Dutee Chand clocked 23.85 seconds to finish seventh. She was 38th out of 41 sprinters in overall standings. Dutee's personal best is 23.00 seconds.  (FULL REPORT)

Women’s Discus Throw final: Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth with a best effort of 63.70m (FULL REPORT)

EQUESTRIANISM

Eventing individual jumping: Fouaad Mirza finished 23rd among 25 riders (FULL REPORT)

HOCKEY

Women’s quarter-final: India beat Australia 1-0. Gurjit Kaur scored in the 22nd minute to take India to their first ever Olympics semifinal. (FULL REPORT)

SHOOTING

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Sanjeev Rajput (32nd) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (21st) did not qualify for the final. India's shooting campaign ends. Fifteen shooters could not win a single medal. (FULL REPORT)

