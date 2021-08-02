India at Tokyo 2020, August 2 Results: Indian Women's Hockey Team Creates History At Tokyo Olympics

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by entering the semifinal of Tokyo Olympics, the first time it ever has. Rani's team stunned heavyweights Australia by a 22nd Gurjit Kaur goal. Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and the defenders played well to keep the Australians at bay in a gritty display at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Monday. India play Argentina in the semifinals next on August 4. India's shooters ended on a disappointing note with Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar failing to qualify for the medal rounds. In track and field, sprinter Dutee Chand was a disappointment once again while Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the final of women's discuss. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 2 HIGHLIGHTS|NEWS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 11, August 2 full results:



ATHLETICS



Women’s 200m: Heat 4 - Dutee Chand clocked 23.85 seconds to finish seventh. She was 38th out of 41 sprinters in overall standings. Dutee's personal best is 23.00 seconds. (FULL REPORT)



Women’s Discus Throw final: Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth with a best effort of 63.70m (FULL REPORT)



EQUESTRIANISM



Eventing individual jumping: Fouaad Mirza finished 23rd among 25 riders (FULL REPORT)



HOCKEY



Women’s quarter-final: India beat Australia 1-0. Gurjit Kaur scored in the 22nd minute to take India to their first ever Olympics semifinal. (FULL REPORT)



SHOOTING



Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions



Sanjeev Rajput (32nd) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (21st) did not qualify for the final. India's shooting campaign ends. Fifteen shooters could not win a single medal. (FULL REPORT)

