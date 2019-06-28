India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who became a victim of third umpire Michael Gough's oversight during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match, has presented his case using a collage of two screenshots, letting the pictures do the talking.

Rohit, 32, was given caught behind with Gough overturning the on-field umpire's not out decision early in the match. The dismissal became one of the talking points of the match with fans and pundits questioning Gough's rather hasty decision to send the Indian opener back, even though there was no conclusive evidence to prove the nick.

A day after the match, Rohit took to Twitter to show the proof of his innocence.

Rohit could score only 18 runs off 23 balls, but India won the match by 125-runs after setting a 269-run target.

Skipper Virat Kohli was the leading scorer with 72 off 82 balls, while MS Dhoni contributed with an unbeaten 565 off 61.

Pacer Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack with his back-to-back four-wicket haul.

The win helped India moved closer to the semifinals. India take on hosts England on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.