﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND Vs WI, Cricket World Cup: After Falling Victim To Third Umpire's Blunder, Rohit Sharma Lets Picture Do The Talking

IND Vs WI, Cricket World Cup: After Falling Victim To Third Umpire's Blunder, Rohit Sharma Lets Picture Do The Talking

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was given out caught behind in the most controversial manner during their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match against the West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday

Outlook Web Bureau 28 June 2019
IND Vs WI, Cricket World Cup: After Falling Victim To Third Umpire's Blunder, Rohit Sharma Lets Picture Do The Talking
India's Rohit Sharma reacts after being dismissed during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on June 27, 2019.
AP Photo
IND Vs WI, Cricket World Cup: After Falling Victim To Third Umpire's Blunder, Rohit Sharma Lets Picture Do The Talking
outlookindia.com
2019-06-28T16:43:05+0530

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who became a victim of third umpire Michael Gough's oversight during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match, has presented his case using a collage of two screenshots, letting the pictures do the talking.

Report | Point Table | Schedule

Rohit, 32, was given caught behind with Gough overturning the on-field umpire's not out decision early in the match. The dismissal became one of the talking points of the match with fans and pundits questioning Gough's rather hasty decision to send the Indian opener back, even though there was no conclusive evidence to prove the nick.

Here's the updated team-by-team semifinal qualification scenario - READ

A day after the match, Rohit took to Twitter to show the proof of his innocence.

Rohit could score only 18 runs off 23 balls, but India won the match by 125-runs after setting a 269-run target.

Skipper Virat Kohli was the leading scorer with 72 off 82 balls, while MS Dhoni contributed with an unbeaten 565 off 61.

Pacer Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack with his back-to-back four-wicket haul.

The win helped India moved closer to the semifinals. India take on hosts England on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Old Trafford, Manchester India Vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Succeeded In Creating Impression Of 'Nameless, Faceless Enemy' Coming For Hindus: Mahua Moitra
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters