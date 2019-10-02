Poshan
IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Fans, Legends Go Crazy As 'Opener' Rohit Sharma Slams Majestic Century Against South Africa

IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Fans, Legends Go Crazy As 'Opener' Rohit Sharma Slams Majestic Century Against South Africa

After a brilliant start to his Test career, Rohit Sharma -- one of the greatest openers in limited-overs cricket -- became a surplus to the requirement. But the Virat Kohli-led camp finally took a leaf out of Virender Sehwag's career and promoted one of the greatest openers in limited-overs cricket to open in Test cricket. And the first glimpse looked exhilarating

02 October 2019
IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Fans, Legends Go Crazy As 'Opener' Rohit Sharma Slams Majestic Century Against South Africa
India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring hundred runs during the first day of the first cricket test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
AP Photo
IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Fans, Legends Go Crazy As 'Opener' Rohit Sharma Slams Majestic Century Against South Africa
2019-10-02T16:06:26+0530

Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten century to dominate Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Day 1 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

The class has been stamped in the maiden Test appearance itself and it will now be all about
building from here on as Rohit drove, cut and flicked his way to his maiden hundred as an opener.

Batting first, Indian openers set the stage with a 202-run unbroken stand with Rohit on 115 off
174 and Mayank Agarwal on 84 off 183 before the day was called off in the 60th over due to
rain.

Rohit reached his century in the 54th over and sealed his spot in the Test team.

Here are some reactions:

After a brilliant start to his Test career, Rohit became a surplus to the requirement as India continue to dominate the arena. But the Virat Kohli-led camp finally took a leaf out of Virender Sehwag's career and promoted Rohit as an opener in Test cricket.  And the first glimpse looked exhilarating.

 

