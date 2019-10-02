Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten century to dominate Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The class has been stamped in the maiden Test appearance itself and it will now be all about

building from here on as Rohit drove, cut and flicked his way to his maiden hundred as an opener.

Batting first, Indian openers set the stage with a 202-run unbroken stand with Rohit on 115 off

174 and Mayank Agarwal on 84 off 183 before the day was called off in the 60th over due to

rain.

Rohit reached his century in the 54th over and sealed his spot in the Test team.

Here are some reactions:

ICYMI



The HITMAN is back with a bang ðÂÂÂÂ¥



Rohit Sharma gets his first Test ton as an opener! pic.twitter.com/DsLfnGCzca — ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2019

Only three 100+ opening stands in 2019 in Tests

254 by New Zealand

161 by Sri Lanka

150* by India#IndvSA #IndvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2019

Wah @ImRo45 Brilliant 100.. dress blue ho ya white koi fark nahi padta.. Rohit HiT hai bhai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019

First test as an opener and Rohit Sharma answers his detractors in style. What an important 100! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 2, 2019

Century for Rohit Sharma. Fine, fine knock even if the SA bowling has looked inadequate. Came at a time when his Test career was piquantly poised. Opening slot secured, up to him now how makes the future count — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2019

4th Test Century. 1st as an opener. Rohit has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Well played âÂÂºï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2019

The sun has risen again.



Century in the first game as a Test opener, at home. Hopefully it builds upto many more touring. — Nikhil ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 2, 2019

After a brilliant start to his Test career, Rohit became a surplus to the requirement as India continue to dominate the arena. But the Virat Kohli-led camp finally took a leaf out of Virender Sehwag's career and promoted Rohit as an opener in Test cricket. And the first glimpse looked exhilarating.