India (IND) will be looking to continue their winning streak in ICC Test Championship when they face South Africa (SA) in a three-match Test series, starting today in Visakhapatnam. Virat Kohli’s India consolidated their position as the No.1 side in the ICC Test Team Rankings with a 2-0 series victory in the West Indies. India are chasing a record 11th consecutive series win at home. The series also presents a great opportunity for Rohit Sharma to revive his Test career, who will open alongside Mayank Agarwal. Get live updates and live cricket score of India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

11:03 hrs IST: SIX! Length ball from Dane Piedt, on middle stump, Agarwal steps out and lifts it straight down the ground for a maximum. India are 68/0 after 23 overs. Agarwal 38*, Rohit 30*

10:54 hrs IST: SIX! Another flighted delivery from Maharaj, Rohit charges down the track, and smashes it over mid-on for a maximum to bring up fifty for the opening stand. India are 53/0 after 20 overs. Agarwal 27*, Rohit 26*

10:44 hrs IST: FOUR! Flighted delivery from Maharaj, and Agarwal carves it past point. Turning out to be a fine period for the Karnataka batsman. India are 44/0 after 17 overs. Agarwal 26*, Rohit 18*

10:41 hrs IST: This is the eighth consecutive Test match in Asia in which South Africa have lost the toss.

10:30 hrs IST: FOUR! Too full from Philander, outside off, Agarwal comes on the front foot, and drives it through cover. India are 35/0 after 14 overs. Agarwal 19*, Rohit 16*

10:24 hrs IST: FOUR! Fuller ball from Maharaj, Agarwal gives himself room, and drives it straight back past the bowler. Super shot! India are 30/0 after 13 overs. Agarwal 15*, Rohit 15*. Philander comes back into the attack.

10:17 hrs IST: Another tidy over from Maharaj. It's a maiden! But so far so good for India. No wickets in the first 11 overs. Kohli & Co would take that. Plenty to think for Du Plessis.

10:09 hrs IST: Keshav Maharaj, left arm orthodox, into the attack. The 29-year-old starts well, no margin for error. Rohit v Maharaj - an exciting contest on the cards! India are 22/0 after 9 overs. Rohit 11*, Agarwal 11*

10:01 hrs IST: FOUR! Back of a length delivery from Philander, outside off, Rohit punches through backward point for a boundary. Shot! India are 19/0 after 7 overs. Agarwal 11*, Rohit 8*



09:49 hrs IST: Good comeback from Philander and Rabada. Some shape for both seamers. Get a feeling something is going to happen here. Rohit a bit tentative. India are 9/0 after 4 overs.

09:40 hrs IST: FOUR! Short and wide, and Rohit gets off the mark in style, opens the bat face and drives on the up through backward point. India are 8/0 after 2 overs.

09:36 hrs IST: FOUR! Full and wide from Philander, Agarwal drives it behind square on the off-side. First runs on the day. India are 4/0. Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack.

09:31 hrs IST: Time for live action. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are at the crease. Vernon Philander to begin proceedings. With new ball in hand, the South African is going to ask a lot of questions. Should be a cracker of a contest!

09:08 hrs IST: Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

09:01 hrs IST: India have won the toss and have opted to bat

08:45 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Ajinkya Rahane, India vice-captain: “It is important to start with a win because of the Test Championship points. You cannot take any team lightly. It is important to respect your opponents. As we know the conditions we need to focus on our strength."

Vernon Philander, South Africa bowler: "The Test championship brings in a new dimension. It is a new sort of excitement for players. Also knowing that you will be playing against top teams more often [is great]. It’s a tough start…playing India in India but I don’t think the South Africans would have wanted it any other way… take the big dogs in their home ground. All of us are looking forward to this challenge and there are a lot of player-to-player challenges as well. Can’t wait to get going."

STAT ATTACK - R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja average 17.5 and 13.9 respectively in Tests vs South Africa.

08:20 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life and many ex-India players, including Yuvraj Singh, believe that the Mumbai batsman should be playing across formats and given a long run as a Test opener.

He couldn’t be accommodated in the middle-order in the two Tests in the West Indies but now with KL Rahul dropped due to poor form, Rohit opening the innings could be a blessing in disguise for the hosts.

At Rishabh Pant's expense, Wriddhiman Saha will play his first international match in 22 months. Kohli will be banking on his skills to keep against genuine turners of the ball and in Indian conditions. Saha is also a competent batsman.

R Ashwin, who didn't make the starting XI during the Tests in West Indies, is back and will handle the spin duties alongside Ravindra Jadeja. That's a clear indication that the Visakhapatnam wicket will aid the tweakers.

South Africa, on the other hand, had a series to forget when they last toured India in 2015, losing three of the four Tests. Come 2019, things appear even tougher as they lack experience, with Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla retiring last month. However, the visitors will be inspired by Aiden Markram, who scored a fluent century in the practice game against the Board President's XI.

While skipper Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar will be aiming to make an early statement with the bat, the bowling unit, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, seems well-rounded with the return of Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi, and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.