Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Badminton Rankings: PV Sindhu Drops To World No. 6, Parupalli Kashyap Jumps To 25th Spot

Badminton Rankings: PV Sindhu Drops To World No. 6, Parupalli Kashyap Jumps To 25th Spot

PV Sindhu, who made exits at the China Open and Korea Open, dropped to world no 6 spot after five months and the former world no 2 shuttler will look to make amends at the Denmark Open and French Open.

PTI 01 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Badminton Rankings: PV Sindhu Drops To World No. 6, Parupalli Kashyap Jumps To 25th Spot
PV Sindhu will be hoping to regain her momentum in the upcoming French Open.
AP
Badminton Rankings: PV Sindhu Drops To World No. 6, Parupalli Kashyap Jumps To 25th Spot
outlookindia.com
2019-10-01T20:15:05+0530

World champion P V Sindhu slipped a place to the sixth spot after a poor run in the last two weeks but former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap continued his good run, breaking into the top 25 in the latest BWF ranking on Tuesday.

(Badminton News)

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who made early exits at the China Open and Korea Open, dropped to world no 6 spot after five months and the former world no 2 shuttler will look to make amends at the Denmark Open and French Open.

Former world no 6, Kashyap was rewarded for his creditable semifinal finish at last week's Korea Open Super 500 event as he improved five places to reach the world no 25 spot.

"I am feeling good. I need to maintain fitness and keep working hard. Maybe, now top 20 by year-end can be possible," Kashyap told PTI.

Saina Nehwal remained static at the eighth spot despite her opening-round loss at Korea, where she had to battle a stomach ailment.

Among other Indians, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma improved a place each to occupy the world no 9, 12 and 17th spots respectively.

Thailand Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained at the 12th spot in men's doubles, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who had finished runners-up at Maldives, gained a spot to reach 19th position.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Badminton Sports
Next Story : Badminton: Tough Draw Awaits Indian Shuttlers At French Open
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement