Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya's Replacement Can't Be Created Overnight, Says Virat Kohli

Kohli stressed that Hardik Pandya's prowess as a batter is crucial at the number six spot and his position in the playing XI is non-negotiable even if he cannot bowl full steam in the T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has represented India in 49 T20Is. He has scored 484 runs and picked up 42 wickets, with a best of 4/38. | BCCI

2021-10-23T18:50:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 6:50 pm

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said Hardik Pandya's prowess as a batter for the crucial number six spot is such that his replacement "cannot be created overnight" and his position in the playing XI is non-negotiable even if he cannot bowl full steam in the Super-12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. (More Cricket News)

Pandya underwent lower back surgery in 2019 and since then has bowled occasionally, raising questions if he can be played as a pure batter in the premier event. 

Kohli, however, on the eve of the highly-anticipated match against Pakistan, sealed the debate.

"Honesty, I feel, Hardik presently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being able to bowl two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference when asked if the flamboyant Baroda man will be selected in case he doesn't bowl. 

Kohli has himself bowled in the warm-up game against Australia and said that if need be, they have manageable options.

"....and we strongly believe that we can make most of the opportunity that we have at hand till the time he starts bowling."

"We have considered a couple of other options to chip in for an over or two. So we are not bothered at all. What he brings in at that spot is something that one can't create overnight," the skipper was crystal clear."

ALSO READ: Key Players To Watch Out For In Virat Kohli’s Indian Army

Pandya had played as a batter during the T20 series in Australia back in late 2020 and did considerably well.

"I was always in favour of backing him in Australia as a batter purely and we saw what he did and how he can take the game away from the opposition when he is in full flow.

"These things (if he would be dropped) from a talking or discussion point of view feel very interesting that if he doesn't bowl, will he be left out? But we understand the value he brings to the team as a number six batter and in world cricket, if you look around, there are specialists who do that job," he asserted. 

Kohli was categorical when he said that he believes in Pandya's impact as a batter and would not push him to bowl till the time he is fit enough.

"It's very important to have that guy in T20 especially, play an impact inning at that stage even when the chips are down and who can play long innings in that way," he said.

"For us, that is more valuable than forcing something on him for which he is not ready. But he is motivated and keen to start giving us a couple of overs and obviously then the balance becomes better but we are pretty confident as to how we are heading into the start of the tournament," the skipper settled it once and for all.

ALSO READ: What did Virat Kohli say about India vs Pakistan rivalry?

Kohli didn't divulge much about the playing XI although he said the players are aware of their respective roles.

"We have spoken about our combinations but I am not going to reveal it right now but we have put in place a very balanced team that we feel covers all bases properly," he said.

"We are pretty confident in terms of execution as well. Guys have been playing a lot of T20 cricket in the IPL and everyone is playing well and that's a positive thing for the team.

"Now it's purely about execution out there in the middle which everyone is confident to do so. Role clarity is something that we have addressed already. We feel we are well prepared."

