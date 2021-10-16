Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Has His Say On India Vs Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

India have never lost to their arch-rivals Pakistan in either ODI or T20 World Cup games. They meet one again on October 24 in Dubai, UAE.

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Has His Say On India Vs Pakistan Cricket Rivalry
Virat Kohli played down the India vs Pakistan rivalry. | File Photo

Trending

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Has His Say On India Vs Pakistan Cricket Rivalry
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T20:26:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 8:26 pm

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday played down the "hype" surrounding the high-profile upcoming T20 World Cup game against Pakistan, saying it's "just another match for us" despite the ridiculously high demand for tickets. (More Cricket News)

India have never lost to their arch-rivals in either ODI or T20 World Cup games and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that they are confident of beating their neighbours on October 24.

Kohli however, when asked about the match, didn't take the bait to make tall claims.

"I honestly never felt so," Kohli said when asked if it feels different whenever India meets its neighbouring country.

"I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," the Indian captain, who has had some great performances against Pakistan added.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

On a lighter note, Kohli said that he has refused a lot of friends who have asked for tickets.

"... and right now, value of those tickets are ridiculously high and that's all I know, my friends are demanding tickets right left and centre and I am saying, 'no'."

Kohli believes that one needs to be professional and play the game in the right spirit, like they would do with every match.

"Apart from that, I don't think we can make anything extra out of this game and for us it's a game of cricket that has to be played in right spirit, in the way we know we can," he said.

"Yes, the environment you can say is different from outside and from fans' point of view, definitely more excitement in the air but from a players' point of view, we try to stay as professional as we can and always approach the game in the most normal way possible," the Indian skipper said.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Babar Azam Dubai UAE Cricket India Vs Pakistan India national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard Backs Chris Gayle To Do Well For West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard Backs Chris Gayle To Do Well For West Indies

T20 World Cup: After Guiding CSK To Fourth IPL Title, Stephen Fleming Joins New Zealand Camp

WBBL T20: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Shine For Melbourne Renegades

Indian Cricketers Need To Show Maturity To Win ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly

T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni's 'Eye For Intricate Details' Will Help India, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli On Rahul Dravid's Appointment As India Head Coach: 'No Idea Exactly What's Happening'

T20 World Cup: India 'Mentor' MS Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK, And Become Virat Kohli's Sounding Board

Breaking Down IPL 2021 Boundaries, By Fours And Sixes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Match: When And Where To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Match: When And Where To Watch

CSK's IPL 2021 Win Shows 'Experience Is Important' As Stephen Fleming Hails 'Rewarding' Title

CSK's IPL 2021 Win Shows 'Experience Is Important' As Stephen Fleming Hails 'Rewarding' Title

Read More from Outlook

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Police claim 13 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in nine encounters over the last nine days.

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President

Outlook Web Desk / The crucial meeting of the Congress working committee (CWC) on Saturday approved the schedule for organisational polls at various levels.

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

PTI / Dhoni has been pretty ambiguous about his future as an IPL player. And the new role with India will help him decide which route to take.

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Outlook Web Desk / Landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam, the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

Advertisement