Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: New Zealand Benefitted From Mitchell Santer's Spell, Says Ish Sodhi

The victory over India helped New Zealand to not only open their account but jump to the third position in Group 2.

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: New Zealand Benefitted From Mitchell Santer's Spell, Says Ish Sodhi
New Zealand leggie Ish Sodhi in action during the T20 World Cup match against India at Dubai on October 31. | AP

Trending

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: New Zealand Benefitted From Mitchell Santer's Spell, Says Ish Sodhi
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T10:55:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 10:55 am

New Zealand leggie Ish Sodhi heaped praises on teammate left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer, saying the team benefitted from his tidy spell against India in the T20 World Cup match at Dubai on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Santer may have not picked up a wicket in New Zealand's thumping eight-wicket win over India, but the left-arm spinner helped immensely in putting pressure on India batters.

The bowlers stifled the Indian batters to restrict them to 110 for seven. New Zealand chased down the below-par total in just 14.3 overs.

The Ludhiana-born Sodhi, who took the prized wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, said Santner's spell in the middle overs also helped the other bowlers.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

“The way that he (Santner) bowled today, four overs through the middle. One of those in the powerplay, to create the pressure that he did and do some false strokes.

"I think a lot of us bowlers benefit a lot from the pressure that he puts on through that middle period. And that can definitely never go unnoticed,” said Sodhi in the post-match press conference.

The leg-spinners called the eight-wicket rout of India a special win after the loss against Pakistan in their opener. Sodhi also didn't expect New Zealand to win so handsomely.

“You go into matches like this with a team full of world-class performers like India have, and they've got a great record against us over the past few years.

"Very tough opposition in any conditions anywhere in the world. So, it's definitely a special win.

“After a tough loss against Pakistan, the boys regrouped really well. And to be able to pull off a win like that, it's definitely something you don't take lightly,” added Sodhi, who returned with match-winning figures of 2/17.

New Zealand batters took a star-studded Indian bowling line-up to cleansers, in pursuit of a 111-run target and their opener Daryl Mitchell -- 49 off 35 balls -- played an important role and Sodhi dubbed his innings as an "icing on the cake".

“I think that's phenomenal. Just speaking to him (Mitchell) then, it was his second game-opening the batting in T20 professional cricket. Facing one of the best bowling attacks in the world.

"And it's a huge testament to his character, and the backing he's receiving from our camp, believe in his ability immensely. It was never going to be an easy chase. They're always going to come out, be aggressive with the ball."

Sodhi also lauded his teammates for the composure they showed.

“I suppose it was quite hard not to think it was a big game in this competition for us over the past few days. But I guess it kind of was, but the boys just held their composure really well. The toss went our way. And we've got a tremendous amount of experience in this group,” the leg-spinner said.

Sodhi said it was a top-class bowling performance from New Zealand.

“It's very special. I think you can often get caught in that trap of expectations. We played a great game against some in the 2016 World Cup, but when you say 2016 it's five years ago.

“We change. A lot of players change. Strategies change. I think T20 cricket, in general, has changed a lot even in that time. But I think looking back at tonight especially, I go back to the amount of pressure that was created by Mitch,” he said when asked how special it was to perform against India, who are usually great players of spin.

“And also the powerplay bowlers for keeping it really tight. And Trent Boult and Tim Southee, obviously stalwarts in New Zealand cricket. Adam Milne had a tough over but he came back exceptionally well and finished with some pretty good figures on that wicket."

India decided to send Ishan Kishan to open the batting in place of Rohit. When asked did India's move altered New Zealand's plan, Sodhi said his team found out the change "quite late" yet the bowlers bowled well in the powerplay.

"The change to the team was something that we found out quite late. Ishan Kishan has obviously been in great form. So, we had to think on our feet, which I think the powerplay bowlers did exceptionally well in doing”. 

Tags

PTI Mitchell Santner Kane Williamson Virat Kohli Ishan Kishan Rohit Sharma Dubai Cricket Sports India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

St. Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Second Title

St. Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Second Title

La Liga: Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao Console Álex Remiro After Basque Derby

EPL: West Ham Crush Aston Villa 4-1, Move Up To 4th Place

Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Piqué, Sergio Aguero To Miss Match Against Dynamo Kiev

Ligue 1: Nice Move To Second Place After Comeback Win Over Angers

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Defends India Batters After Defeat Against New Zealand

Can India Make T20 World Cup Semifinals? Qualification Scenarios And What Virat Kohli's Team Have To Do

Virat Kohli Says India Were 'Not Brave Enough' Vs New Zealand, And 'There Is A lot Of Cricket To Be Played'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Stare At Early T20 World Cup Exit After Humiliating Defeat Against New Zealand

India Stare At Early T20 World Cup Exit After Humiliating Defeat Against New Zealand

Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Udinese To Keep Pressure On Top

Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Udinese To Keep Pressure On Top

Erste Bank Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe In Vienna For 5th Title In 2021

Erste Bank Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe In Vienna For 5th Title In 2021

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement