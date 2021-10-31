Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Opener Martin Guptil Fit Ahead Of India Encounter

Adam Milne, who replaced injured Lockie Ferguson, in New Zealand squad may be considered in the playing XI against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Martin Guptill was hit on his left foot during New Zealand's defeat against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup clash. | ICC

2021-10-31T12:22:43+05:30
Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 12:22 pm

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who had suffered a toe injury, has regained fitness and is available for selection for the T20 World Cup 2021 match against India here. India take on the Black Caps on Sunday in a crucial must-win game in Dubai. (More Cricket News)

The India vs New Zealand match will be live telecast and live-streamed from 7.30 PM IST.  

Guptill was hit on his left foot during his side’s defeat against Pakistan. “It went a different shade of colour for a period of time. But he trained yesterday and he's training again tonight, so it’s great to see that he’s available and fit for selection,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand media.

Stead also said that Adam Milne may also be part of the playing XI to take on India. Milne was approved as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson. Both India and New Zealand are yet to win a match in T20 World Cup, having lost their openers to Pakistan.

With Pakistan already on six points having played all their tough games (India, New Zealand and Afghanistan) in the first week of Super 12s, they are expected to steamroll Namibia and Scotland en route to their expected top place finish in Group 2.

This leaves both India and New Zealand in a virtual shoot-out position as whoever wins has a chance to finish on maximum eight points and grab second place in the group. However, with the dew playing a major role in the evenings, toss is indeed playing a very crucial role in the outcome of night matches.

