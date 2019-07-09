﻿
Mohammed Shami, who took 14 wickets in four matches including the tournament's first hat-trick, failed to make the XI as India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2019
Mohammed Shami has 14 wickets in four matches including a hat-trick.
Mohammed Shami, who set the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with his fiery pace bowling, didn't find his place in India's XI as Virat Kohli & Co take on New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. But the move to drop Shami has taken fans and pundits by surprise.

India, however, made one change -- bringing Yuzvendra Chahal for Kuldeep Yadav. Kohli said nothing about Shami, who took 14 wickets in four matches including the tournament's first hat-trick, at the toss.

Also Read: Estranged Wife Slams 'Beshram' Shami For Following Females On TikTok

With Jasprit Bumrah the constant in the Indian bowling attack and Hardik Pandya doing good work as the third seamer, it was between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shami to fight it for the second pacer.

Soon after Kohli announced India's playing at the toss, fans took to Twitter to share their displeasure with many coming up with their own reasons, ore conspiracy theories. But former India captain Ganguly, who's on air for the official broadcasters, didn't mince words and questioned Shami's exclusion.

It didn't take long for respected commentator Bhogle to share his opinion too, and he agreed with Ganguly.

A sentiment also shared by former India opener Akash Chopra.

Meanwhile, Shami is facing heat for off-field reasons. The Bengal pacer allegedly sent a message to a lady.

Also read some fan reactions:

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field. They also have made one change, with Lockie Ferguson replacing Tim Southee.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

