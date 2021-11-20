Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
IND Vs NZ: Martin Guptill Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Getter In T20Is

New Zealand's Martin Guptill leads the list with 3248 runs compared to Virat Kohli’s 3227. Rohit Sharma is third in the list with more than 3000 runs.

IND Vs NZ: Martin Guptill Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Getter In T20Is
Martin Guptill has scored 101 runs in two matches of the ongoing T20I series against India. | BCCI

IND Vs NZ: Martin Guptill Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Getter In T20Is
2021-11-20T01:24:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 1:24 am

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday surpassed Indian star Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals. Guptill surpassed Kohli during the second T20 match of the three-match series. India’s Test and ODI captain, Kohli has been rested for the series.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS

Guptill has 3248 runs to his name compared to Kohli’s 3227. Guptill averages a little over 30 while Kohli is way ahead of him on that front with an average of 52. Rohit Sharma is third in the leading run-getters’ standings with more than 3000 runs.

Guptill made 31 off 15 balls before being caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Deepak Chahar. In a must-win match for the Kiwis, who are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, Guptill and Daryl Mitchell (31 off 28 balls) took the Indian pacers to the cleaners after being put into bat.

Cruising at 64 for one in the powerplay, the Kiwis suddenly hit a roadblock in the crucial middle overs and managed just 64 runs from 7 to 16 overs with Ashwin (1/19) and Axar (1/26) dominating the New Zealand batters in the dew-laden condition.

The duo’s remarkable effort in the middle gave the pace attack some respite and newcomer Harshal Patel, who made his T20I debut four days shy of his 31st birthday, returned with impressive figures of 2/25 as New Zealand managed 153/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing a modest 154 under heavy dew condition, the Indian captain and vice-captain started off in contrasting styles en route to their respective half-centuries. Quiet at start, Rohit stepped up in the middle overs smashing five sixes and one four en route to his 36-ball 55.

Rahul started off in a brisk fashion, and top-scored with 65 from 49 balls with two sixes and six fours in an 117-run opening stand that virtually sealed the chase. The Indian skipper is now involved in the most century-plus stands (13), overtaking 12 by Babar Azam and Martin Guptill.

The third and final T20I is scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. 

PTI 

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 12:49 am

Skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy KL Rahul stitched an enterprising century-plus opening stand to power India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Ranchi on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS SCORECARD NEWS

Outlook Web Bureau Martin Guptill Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Ranchi Cricket India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team India vs New Zealand Sports
