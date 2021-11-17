Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
2022 ICC U-19 Men's World Cup: India Drawn Into Easy Group B With Uganda, Ireland, South Africa

Defending champions Bangladesh have been clubbed alongside England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates to form Group A. The 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup will be held from January 14 to February 5.

India are the most successful side at the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup having won the title four times. | File photo

2021-11-17T21:31:15+05:30
Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 9:31 pm

India were on Wednesday placed in Group B alongside debutants Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies across four countries from January 14 to February 5, next year. (More Cricket News)

A total of 16 teams will travel to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches. Defending champions Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates form Group A while Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Group D sees host West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka. Scotland complete the tournament line up in Group D after New Zealand withdrew due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.

The four host countries have been confirmed as Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago with 10 venues hosting matches. The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition.

The semifinals will be played on February 1 across two venues; the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on 2 February. The Final on February 5 will also be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

