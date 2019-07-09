While players and fans were left frustrated with rain playing spoilsport during India vs New Zealand semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, an intriguing tussle was going on between two former cricketers, Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan in the virtual world of Internet, over all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Yes, that's the professional hazard of cricket commentators.

Former India batsman Manjrekar has become the proverbial whipping boy for fans and fellow commentators after his not so generous comments on Jadeja and other players during the course of the mega-event.

On Tuesday, soon after Jadeja clean bowled New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls with a beauty, former England captain Michael Vaughan trolled Manjrekar with a sarcastic tweet, which reads: "Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it".

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

It was in reaction to Manjrekar's previous comment on Jadeja, whom he termed a 'bits and pieces player'.

Minutes later, Vaughan tweeted again, this time with a piece of breaking news: "I have been blocked by" Manjrekar.

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Meanwhile, the match has been suspended for the day and will resume on Wednesday. New Zealand will bat for the remaining 23 balls. They were 211/5 after 46.1 overs with Ross Taylor (67 off 85) and Tom Latham (3 off 4) unbeaten.