Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has become the proverbial whipping boy for fans and fellow commentators like Michael Vaughan after his not so generous comments on Ravindra Jadeja and other players during the course of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2019
While players and fans were left frustrated with rain playing spoilsport during India vs New Zealand semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, an intriguing tussle was going on between two former cricketers, Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan in the virtual world of Internet, over all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Yes, that's the professional hazard of cricket commentators.

IND Vs NZ, Day 1 | Scorecard | Full Coverage

Former India batsman Manjrekar has become the proverbial whipping boy for fans and fellow commentators after his not so generous comments on Jadeja and other players during the course of the mega-event.

Also Read: All The 'Rain' Scenarios Explained

On Tuesday, soon after Jadeja clean bowled New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls with a beauty, former England captain Michael Vaughan trolled Manjrekar with a sarcastic tweet, which reads: "Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it".

It was in reaction to Manjrekar's previous comment on Jadeja, whom he termed a 'bits and pieces player'.

Also Watch: Jadeja Makes Mockery Of Nicholls’ Defence With Magic Ball

Minutes later, Vaughan tweeted again, this time with a piece of breaking news: "I have been blocked by" Manjrekar.

Meanwhile, the match has been suspended for the day and will resume on Wednesday. New Zealand will bat for the remaining 23 balls. They were 211/5 after 46.1 overs with Ross Taylor (67 off 85) and Tom Latham (3 off 4) unbeaten.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ravindra Jadeja Sanjay Manjrekar Michael Vaughan Old Trafford, Manchester Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team New Zealand national cricket team Sports

