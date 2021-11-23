Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Hints At Playing Combination Against India In First Test

According to Gary Stead, the traditional way of playing four seamers and one part-time spinner won’t help at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. The first Test begins on Thursday.

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Hints At Playing Combination Against India In First Test
New Zealand coach Gary Stead had earlier stated that Test matches against India are of utmost priority for them. | File photo

Trending

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Hints At Playing Combination Against India In First Test
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T14:31:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 2:31 pm

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has hinted that if the conditions demand, the visiting side may field three specialist spinners against India in the first Test, starting in Kanpur on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Stead also feels that their two-Test series against India won’t feature the kind of tracks that England got in Ahmedabad during their series against Virat Kohli’s men.

“You have to look and realise how teams come here often and don’t win. That’s the enormity of obvious challenge,” Stead said during a media conference outlining what playing Test matches in India mean.

“The traditional way of playing four seamers and one part-time spinner can’t be the way to go over here. You may see three spinners playing in this game and that will be decided once we have a look at the surface,” Stead said while making it clear that Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel looks like a sure-shot starter.

Also Read: New Zealand Test squad against India 

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Stead said while basic tenets of Test cricket is the same, the approach has to change depending on conditions. “From our perspective, we have to change the way we play but also sticking to some of the key principles of Test cricket. We will try to be competitive for long long periods of time.”

Asked if he would speak to the groundsmen considering what happened during the last home Tests that India played against England, the coach cheekily replied: “I don't think I really get to have a say in that.” On a serious note, he said that England series was a different ball game due to multiple Test matches at the same venue.

“Look, there's no doubt those were challenging conditions but difference is that we have two Tests at two different venues and they (England) were playing multiple Tests at the same ground (two in Chennai and two in Ahmedabad).”

“We know there will be differences as in Kanpur you will have black clay and in Wankhede, you will have red clay. These are certain adaptations that we have to make,” the coach explained. Stead wasn't too fussy about lack of practice games as even India hasn't played Tests of late since they came from England.

“In this Covid world, it is difficult to get practice games but India is also coming on the back of T20s and is on a similar boat to what we are.”

That's the reason why Trent Boult's absence won’t be a factor as even India would be missing regular skipper Virat Kohli (first Test) along with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have been rested for both games due to workload management.

Tags

PTI Gary Stead Ajaz Patel Kanpur Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021: Suryakumar Yadav Replaces KL Rahul In India's Test Squad

IND Vs NZ 2021: Suryakumar Yadav Replaces KL Rahul In India's Test Squad

Live Streaming Of South Africa A Vs India A: Priyank Panchal Leads India -- Full Schedule, Squads And Live Timings

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

Olympic Champion PV Sindhu To Contest BWF Athletes’ Commission Election in December

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Holds Up Sri Lanka, West Indies (224/9) Trail By 162

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Holds Up Sri Lanka, West Indies (224/9) Trail By 162

Chelsea Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League: Romelu Lukaku All Set For Chelsea Return

Chelsea Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League: Romelu Lukaku All Set For Chelsea Return

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh Pick Uncapped Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja For First Test Vs Pakistan

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh Pick Uncapped Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja For First Test Vs Pakistan

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Begin Indian Super League Title Defence In Style, Blank FC Goa 3-0

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Begin Indian Super League Title Defence In Style, Blank FC Goa 3-0

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Abhishek Mishra / With growing inflation, it is important to have proper retirement planning in place, so that one can afford a proper lifestyle even after retirement.

Advertisement