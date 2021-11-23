Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur

Ajaz Patel, who was born in Mumbai, migrated to New Zealand at the age of eight. The 33-year-old off-spinner will play a crucial role in New Zealand's two-match Test series against India starting on Thursday.

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur
Ajaz Patel has taken 26 wickets in nine Test matches he has played for New Zealand so far. | File photo

Trending

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T12:56:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 12:56 pm

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel is excited to return to the country of his birth but as a cricketer, he is well aware of the challenges that a spinner has to tackle against India in their own backyard. Patel, a left-arm spinner, was born in Mumbai but migrated to New Zealand when he was eight years old. (More Cricket News)

India vs New Zealand 2021 - Live streaming 

The 33-year-old, who hasn’t bowled in first-class cricket since June, is looking to play a crucial part in the two-Test series against India which begins in Kanpur on Thursday. New Zealand are the winners of the ICC World Test Championship. 

“I have been to parts of India now that I haven’t really seen before. India has been really cool but bit of a shame that we can’t really get out and experience India but that’s the nature of the world at the moment.

“India is about hustle and bustle. There is a bit of excitement about India. I always think about it as organised chaos to a certain degree, something that really makes it special,” he said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Talking about the challenges on bowling on Indian pitches, Patel said: “Obviously we know what India offers in terms of spin bowling but at the same time we know the challenges of facing India at home as well.

“It’s a challenge as a spinner but it’s something I'm really excited about and thriving on so I’m looking forward to it.” Patel, who has taken 26 wickets in nine Tests so far for New Zealand, feels the SG red cherry also offers different challenges for overseas bowlers.

“SG ball is definitely different, quite similar to the Duke. Quite a hard ball and actually I am finding it quite nice to grip. But it also offers different challenges, slightly different style of bowling,” he said.

“It's been pretty good (preparation). We have been moving around a lot but at the same time we have a lot of time to train and get used to the conditions. Hopefully, we have got enough work done.”

Patel and off-spinner Will Somerville are likely to lead New Zealand’s spin department in the first Test in India, where the Kiwis have not tasted victory since 1988. Kane Williamson, who gave the T20 international series a miss, will return for Tests. 

“We feed off each other quite well, he offers that height and bounce whereas I offer that low skid,” Patel said about his partnership with Sommerville as they look to make their fourth appearance together.

“A left-arm spinner and a right-arm off-spinner turning it in different ways so it's always cool to be playing together.

“You thrive off other spinners being in the squad and playing together as you can communicate and get a real good feel for what's happening in the middle,” he said.

“There WILL be times when he's attacking or I'm attacking so we have a good understanding now, we’ve played a few games together so it's exciting to have the opportunity to go out there and do it again.”

Tags

PTI Ajaz Patel Will Somerville India Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team World Test Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

Olympic Champion PV Sindhu To Contest BWF Athletes’ Commission Election in December

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Rakheem Cornwall's Resistance Ends, West Indies 224/9

Chelsea Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League: Romelu Lukaku All Set For Chelsea Return

BAN Vs PAK 2021: Bangladesh Pick Uncapped Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja For First Test Vs Pakistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Begin Indian Super League Title Defence In Style, Blank FC Goa 3-0

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Begin Indian Super League Title Defence In Style, Blank FC Goa 3-0

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20: Watch The Last Over Drama, Feat. A Controversial Pull Out - VIDEO

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20: Watch The Last Over Drama, Feat. A Controversial Pull Out - VIDEO

T20 World Cup: ICC Defends Two-year Cycle, Says It's Important For Growth Of Cricket

T20 World Cup: ICC Defends Two-year Cycle, Says It's Important For Growth Of Cricket

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Spinners Restrict West Indies To 113/6 On Day 2

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Spinners Restrict West Indies To 113/6 On Day 2

Read More from Outlook

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Prateek Sur / Emmy-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Outlook about how he doesn’t have any friends in the film industry and that’s why he doesn’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to films.

Advertisement