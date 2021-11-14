IND Vs NZ 2021: Daryl Mitchell Replaces Devon Conway For Tests

In-form batsman Daryl Mitchell replaced Devon Conway in the New Zealand Test squad for the upcoming tour of India. (More Cricket News)

Conway was earlier ruled out of the tour and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final with a broken hand sustained in the semi-final win over England on Wednesday.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that Devon Conway would return home with the T20 squad after their three-game series in India next week, while Daryl Mitchell will stay on for the two Test series starting later this month.

“It’s a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else,” Stead said.

“Daryl’s versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he’s certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

“He’s proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he’s excited to rejoin the Test group.”

New Zealand head to India on Monday to begin the tour with three T20 Internationals. The matches will be played in Jaipur on November 17, Ranchi on November 19 and Kolkata on November 21.

The two Test series starts in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test in Mumbai from December 3.