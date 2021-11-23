A couple of days before the start of the India vs New Zealand Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) found itself in a soup for recommending 'halal' meat. The two-match series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, starts Thursday with the first match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. (More Cricket News)

A catering and menu document purportedly issued by the BCCI is being widely circulated on social media with #BCCI_Promotes_Halal and #Halal hashtags. Under the 'The Catering Requirements', there's one highlighted portion: "IMPORTANT - NO PORK AND BEEF whatsoever in any form and variety; all meat items must be HALAL."

Here's a screenshot:

BJP spokesperson and advocate Gaurav Goel took to Twitter and demanded that "BCCI should immediately withdraw it's illegal decision."

"The players can eat whatever they want but who has given BCCI the right to introduce 'halal' meat. This is illegal and we will not allow it," Goel said. "This decision is not right. It should be withdrawn immediately."

'Halal' vs 'Jhatka'

Traditionally, Hindus and Sikhs prefer 'jhatka' meat while Muslims have 'halal' meat. In the 'Halal' form of slaughter, animals are killed with a cut to the jugular vein and are left till the blood drains out completely. In the 'jhatka' method, the animal is killed instantaneously.

India enter the series as favourites after blanking New Zealand 3-0 in the preceding three-match T20I series. But India will be aware of the fact that they lost the Kiwis defeated India in the final of the inaugural ICC Test Championship to lift The Mace.

Ajinya Rahane will lead in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who's been rested for the first match.

For the visitors, Kane Williamson will make a return after skipping the T20Is.