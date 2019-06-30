Virat Kohli shows his jovial side during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match against England by playing with rival opener Jonny Bairstow at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

Batting first, England got to a flying start with Bairstow and Jason Roy toying with Indian bowlers. Bairstow and Roy put up 160 runs in 22 overs, then a substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning catch to end the partnership. But Bairstow continued and hit a hundred.

In a tense-period of play, Kohli teased Bairstow by hinting the England batsman that he can still go a review. That happened in the 26th over after Hardik Pandya seemed to have induced a fine nick off Bairstow, with MS Dhoni claiming a catch.

Watch it here:

England, needing a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive, set a 338-run target for India.