Jasprit Bumrah Released Ahead Of Fourth India Vs England Test Match

Days ahead of the fourth and final Test against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released Jasprit Bumrah. (More Cricket News)

According to a BCCI release, the 27-year-old made a request to the Indian cricket board to be released. The reason is said to be personal.

"Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test.

There will be no addition to India’s squad for the final Test," the release added.

India took a 2-1 lead in the series after their emphatic 10-wicket win in the third Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad which lasted two days. The fourth Test, to be played the same venue, starts on Thursday.

The right-arm pacer has already been rested for the white-ball series coming up after the four-Test series.

Bumrah has taken 83 wickets in his first 19 Test appearances, with his last match being the first time he has gone without a wicket. It was also the first Test in which he has bowled fewer than 23 overs for India.

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

