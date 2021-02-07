February 07, 2021
Corona
IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Catches Up With Rishabh Pant After His Missed Stumping - WATCH Videos

Rishabh Pant's poor wicketkeeping skills were once again on display as he missed an easy chance to stump Jack Leach off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant
Screengrab: Twitter
2021-02-07T19:09:25+05:30

Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping was exposed like never before on Day 3 of the first Test between India and England in Chennai. And the highlight of his wicketkeeping was the missed stumping chance against Jack Leach off Ravichandran Ashwin.

Day 3 Highlights | Scorecard | News

After the end of day's play at The Chepauk, Ashwin was seen having a word with Pant. Watch it here:

Pant, who later scored a stroke filled 91 off 88 balls with the help of nine fours and five sixes, became the target of angry fans for his poor behind the wickets.

Watch the missed stumping here:

Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 578 runs, with Ishant Sharma and Ashwin taking the wickets of Jofra Archer and James Anderson respectively.

India then lost six wickets for 257. Washington Sundar and Ashwin were unbeaten on 33 and 8 respectively. India still trail by 321 runs.

Rishabh Pant Ravichandran Ashwin Chennai Cricket India vs England Cricket Video India national cricket team England national cricket team

