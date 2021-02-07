February 07, 2021
Corona
IND Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: India Have Their Task Cut Out

IND Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: India Have Their Task Cut Out

India will hope to respond in kind as the series opener enters Day 3 in Chennai. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs ENG match

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Virat Kohli and Joe Root.
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
outlookindia.com
2021-02-07T08:37:32+05:30

After the Joe Root show, the focus now shifts to Virat Kohli and the ensemble of Indian batting stars, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane with young turk Shubhman Gill in the midst. The fact that England batted for two days without a whimper presents a mouth-watering prospect even though India have one onerous task of eclipsing England's massive first innings total to set up the match. India should quickly wrap up the England innings and go about doing their own business, that of piling on runs. But the famed Indian batting line-up will be tested by a very strong England bowling attack with wily James Anderson leading the pack, which also has tear-away Jofra Archer and ever-probing Ben Stokes. Expect a thrilling Day 3 in Chennai. Catch the live scores and live updates of Day 3 of the 1st India vs England Test here

Live Scorecard | Day 2 Highlights | News | Photo Gallery

